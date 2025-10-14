UPI for Indian tourists in Japan? Memorandum of Understanding signed

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NTT DATA Japan, a core subsidiary of the NTT DATA Group and a provider of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. In the future, the deal may enable the use of UPI in the Asian economic powerhouse. Indian tourists may be allowed to use the technology to make payments in the country.

All you need to know about the agreement

A statement said that the MoU sets up the foundation required for a strategic alliance and marks a step towards the use of India's UPI in the Japanese market by Indian tourists. NTT Data Japan operated the country's biggest card payment processing networks, which connect a wide range of acquirers, issuers, merchants, and ATM operators across the country, providing the backbone for Japan's payment infrastructure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India's NIPL and NTT DATA Japan will facilitate UPI acceptance across NTT DATA-acquired merchant locations throughout Japan.

The integration of UPI will enable businesspeople in Japan to ensure faster checkouts, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive business growth.

Japan is a popular tourist destination in India. In the first eight months of 2025, 208,000 visitors travelled to Japan, a 36 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

After the implementation of the deal, Indian tourists will be able to make UPI-based payments to merchants in Japan by scanning QR codes using their familiar UPI applications.

"This partnership is an important step toward improving the digital payment experience for Indian travellers and simplifying cross-border payments. It also reflects our ambition to take UPI to more international markets and establish it as one of the most trusted digital payment systems globally," Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NPCI International, said.