Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman proposes agricultural infrastructure cess of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol, Rs 4 on diesel

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2021 proposed Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on certain goods.

The government announced agricultural infrastructure cess of 17.5 per cent on crude palm oil, 20 per cent on crude soyabean and sunflower oil.

"Consequent to the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) on petrol and diesel, Basic excise duty (BED) and Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) rates have been reduced on them so that overall consumer does not bear any additional burden," Sitharaman said during the Budget speech.

Agricultural infrastructure cess of 2.5 per cent has been imposed on gold, silver and dore bars including 35 per cent on apples, 5 per cent on specified fertilizer and 1.5 per cent on coal, lignite and peat.

Agricultural infrastructure cess of 30 per cent has been imposed on kabuli chana, 10 per cent on peas, 50 per cent on Bengal gram/chick peas, 20 per cent on lentil (mosur) and 5 per cent on cotton was imposed in the Budget.

The finance minister also imposed agricultural infrastructure of Rs 2.5 per litre cess on petrol and Rs 4 on diesel.