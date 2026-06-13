After SpaceX's initial public offering on Friday (Jun 12), Elon Musk's combined SpaceX and Tesla stakes put his net worth at roughly $1.05 trillion, making him Earth's first trillionaire. It would be interesting to compare his net worth with the Gross Domestic Product of various nations. A basic comparison shows that Musk's net worth is more than the GDP of nearly 160 countries. Let's analyse the data with figures mainly taken from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Crunching the numbers: Nominal GDP estimates of nations

At the time of writing this, the GDP of top nations in IMF website at current prices , also known as nominal GDP, is given below, in the order of Rank, countryand GDP in US$ trillion.

1. United States32.38

2.China20.85

3.Germany5.45

4.Japan4.4

5.United Kingdom4.26

6.India4.15

7.France3.6

8.Russia2.7

9.Italy2.7

10.Brazil2.6

11.Canada2.5

12.Spain2.1

13.Australia2.12

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14.Mexico2.12

15.South Korea1.9

16.Turkey1.6

17.Indonesia1.5

18.Netherlands1.45

19.Saudi Arabia1.39

20.Switzerland1.1

21.Poland1.1

22. Taiwan0.9

How does Elon Musk's wealth compare to richest 10 nations?

For the year 2025, the top 10 GDPs were the United States at $30.6 trillion, China at $19.4 trillion, Germany at $5.01 trillion, Japan at $4.28 trillion, India at $4.13 trillion, the United Kingdom at $3.96 trillion, France at $3.36 trillion, Italy at $2.54 trillion, Russia at $2.54 trillion and Canada at $2.28 trillion. This means Musk's wealth is around 3.4 per cent of US GDP in 2025. For China, it is 5.4 per cent while for Germany it is 21 per cent. Musk's fortune would be 24.5 per cent of Japan's GDP and 26.5 per cent of UK's, 31 per cent of France's, 41 per cent of Italy's, 41 per cent of Russia's and 42.56 per cent of Canada's.

How does Musk's fortune compare with India's economy?

Musk's fortune equals about a quarter of India's $4.1 trillion economy. A $1 trillion fortune is about 25 per cent of India's annual economic output.

Musk's net worth nearly equals 10 nations' GDP

Every economy from rank 17 down to around rank 21 is individually worth roughly $1 trillion or more. Musk's $1.05 trillion networth is nearly the size of some of world's 20th-largest economies, such as Poland and Switzerland. This means one man's paper wealth roughly equals the entire annual output of several nations. The next few countries have economies lesser than Musk's net worth, including Belgium and Argentina, both at around $0.7 trillion.

How does Musk's wealth compare to the African continent and the world?

The combined nominal GDP of all African nations would be around $6 trillion. Out of this, Sub-Saharan Africa's output is roughly $2.5 trillion, and the rest comes mainly from North African economies such as Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Libya.

Musk's $1 trillion plus net worth would be about 25 per cent of Africa's total output.

World GDP is around $124 trillion as per IMF 2026 estimates. In other words, $1 trillion is about 1 dollar out of every 124 dollars produced globally each year.

But is it fair to compare Musk's net worth to GDPs of nations?

Quick economics lesson here: Net worth is the value of assets owned by a person. GDP is the value of goods and services produced in one year by an entire economy. A person's net worth is volatile and mostly illiquid equity, not official statistics. Musk himself has noted that his wealth almost entirely consists of his stock holdings in the two companies he heads: Tesla and SpaceX, with under 0.1 per cent in cash. This is a notional value, or paper wealth. From this perspective, it is not strictly an apples-to-apples comparison.