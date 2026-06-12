/Musk controls 85% of SpaceX's votes! Why that should worry every new investor

When SpaceX rang the opening bell on Nasdaq, thousands of new shareholders became part-owners of one of the most ambitious companies on the planet. But buried in the company's regulatory filings is a detail that should give every one of those investors pause: Elon Musk alone controls approximately 85 percent of SpaceX's voting power.

How the Dual-Class Structure Works

SpaceX's share structure splits ownership into different classes of stock, one class for the public markets, carrying ordinary voting rights, and another class held overwhelmingly by Musk and SpaceX insiders, carrying outsized voting power per share. The result is a company where outside investors can buy economic exposure to SpaceX's growth, but have almost no say in how it is run. Musk will continue to serve simultaneously as SpaceX's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Technical Officer, and Chairman of the Board and will control the election of the very directors meant to provide oversight.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why This Matters for Shareholders

In a normal public company, if a CEO makes a string of bad decisions, loses investor confidence, or pursues projects that destroy shareholder value, the board, accountable to shareholders, can replace them. Under SpaceX's structure, that check effectively does not exist. Analysts reviewing the filings have described the arrangement bluntly: it will be very difficult for the board to remove Musk if necessary, meaning shareholders will be unable to remove him if he fails to deliver on promises.

This is not a hypothetical concern. SpaceX's business plan rests partly on extremely ambitious, long-horizon goals, including Mars colonization and space-based data centers, that are notoriously difficult to value and have historically seen repeated delays. A shareholder base with no ability to course-correct leadership is betting entirely on Musk's judgment, indefinitely.

A Pattern Investors Already Know

This is not the first time Musk has structured a company to maximize his personal control. Tesla shareholders have spent years debating Musk's compensation packages and his attention being split across Tesla, X, xAI, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and now a publicly traded SpaceX. SpaceX's filings explicitly acknowledge the risk of related-party transactions between Musk's various companies, deals where the same person sits on both sides of the negotiating table.

The Bottom Line