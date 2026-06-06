/Three failed rockets, shrinking cash: How close was Elon Musk to losing everything before SpaceX finally succeeded?

Today, Elon Musk is the world's richest person and SpaceX is one of the world's most valuable companies. But in 2008, both Musk and SpaceX were running out of money, and one final rocket launch stood between success and failure.

Following SpaceX's historic public listing in June 2026, Musk's fortune surged past the trillion-dollar mark, making him the world's first trillionaire. SpaceX itself is valued at well over $1 trillion after its record-breaking market debut.

Yet less than two decades ago, the picture looked very different.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In 2008, Musk was facing what he later described as one of the toughest periods of his life. SpaceX had suffered three consecutive rocket failures, Tesla was struggling financially, and Musk's personal fortune was rapidly shrinking. The entrepreneur who would later dominate the space industry was close to running out of options.

Three failed launches and a rapidly shrinking bank account

Musk founded SpaceX in 2002 with about $100 million from the money he earned after PayPal was sold. His goal was ambitious: build cheaper rockets and eventually help humanity become a multi-planetary species.

However, the company's early years were marked by repeated setbacks. The first Falcon 1 rocket launch failed in 2006. A second attempt also failed. Then came a third unsuccessful launch in August 2008. Each failure consumed precious money and raised doubts about whether the company could survive. By then, Musk was funding both SpaceX and Tesla. Cash was running low and investors were becoming nervous.

The launch that changed everything

SpaceX's fourth Falcon 1 mission took place on September 28, 2008. Unlike the previous attempts, this launch successfully reached orbit. It marked the first time a privately developed liquid-fuel rocket reached orbit, a milestone that changed how the aerospace industry viewed private space companies. The success arrived at exactly the right moment. According to accounts of SpaceX's early years, the company was under immense financial pressure. Had the fourth launch failed, the future of the company would have been highly uncertain.

How SpaceX went from survival mode to a trillion-dollar giant

The successful Falcon 1 mission helped build confidence in SpaceX and opened the door for future contracts and growth. The company later developed the Falcon 9 rocket, Dragon spacecraft and the Starlink satellite network. Today, SpaceX launches astronauts, delivers cargo to space and operates thousands of internet satellites through Starlink. It has become one of the most influential companies in the global space sector. Its 2026 public listing became the largest IPO in history, valuing the company at around $1.8 trillion and pushing Musk's wealth above $1 trillion.

How quickly fortunes can change