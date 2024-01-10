TikTok’s owner ByteDance explores gaming asset sale with Tencent and others

ByteDance, the parent company of popular social media platform TikTok on Tuesday, announced that it was engaging in discussions with potential buyers for its gaming assets, marking a move away from the gaming industry.

According to Reuters, Tencent, the world's largest video games company might be one of the potential suitors.

A ByteDance spokesperson cited by Reuters said that, while talks are ongoing, no conclusive deal has been reached yet.

ByteDance's gaming unit, Nuverse, is at the centre of these negotiations.

Notable titles such as "Crystal of Atland" and "Earth: Revival" are reportedly part of the discussions between ByteDance and Tencent, as reported by local media outlet LatePost.

The move comes as ByteDance continues its efforts to reallocate resources and focus on core business areas, having declared its intention to step back from the gaming sector back in November.

In a statement, ByteDance emphasised its commitment to the strategic overhaul of Nuverse, clarifying that it would no longer pursue the gaming market actively.

Industry insiders revealed that the company has discontinued with the development of unreleased games and has aimed to divest from titles that have already been launched.

This shift follows five years of ByteDance's prominent presence in the global video games market, estimated to be worth $185 billion.

The gaming community has been closely watching ByteDance's move to sell Moonton, another gaming unit acquired in 2021, as reported by Reuters in November.

ByteDance's decision to divest itself of gaming assets indicates a shift in its corporate strategy, aligning with its renewed focus on key business areas.

As of now, potential buyers for Moonton remain undisclosed.

Notably, the relationship between ByteDance and Tencent has seen a positive turn after a period of intense competition.

The companies are now reportedly in talks for a potential deal, showcasing a shift from rivalry to collaboration.

This newfound cooperation is evident in Tencent's utilisation of ByteDance's advertising network to promote its latest game, "DreamStar," as reported by Reuters in December.