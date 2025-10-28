Stock Market News: How BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty performed today

Profit-taking brought down both the equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, as the Indian stock market ended flat on Tuesday. The Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex settled at 84,628.16, down 150.68 points, and the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 was down 29.85 points to close at 25,936.20.

Consumer and IT sectors were responsible for the decline of the market on Tuesday. Metal stocks, on the other hand, rose, riding on the promise of an expected US-China trade deal.

The stocks of the public sector banks also rose after reports that the government might raise the foreign institutional investment (FII) ceiling.

Nifty sectoral indices

Nifty Metal was the top sectoral gainer, ending up 1.23 per cent. Nifty PSU Banks ended 1.21 per cent. Nifty Realty & Nifty CPSE were the top two sectoral losers.

Top gainers and losers

JSW Steel and Tata Steel were the top gainers. Bajaj Finserv and Trent were the top losers.

The Midcap Index ended 0.02 per cent lower, while the Smallcap Index closed the day with a modest gain of 0.02 per cent.

Over the past two sessions, Nifty has been hovering in the 26,000-26,050 zone.

What the experts say

"Overall, Nifty appears to be taking a breather after a strong breakout. Looking at key levels, the zone of 26,050-26,100 will act as an immediate resistance for the Index," Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, told ANI.

Praveen Dwarakanath, Vice President of Hedged.in, however, said that momentum indicators are indicating further upside for the index.