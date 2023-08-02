Starbucks misses quarterly sales targets, expects sustained rebound in China

Starbucks recently released its latest quarterly earnings, impressively surpassing analysts' earnings expectations. However, the company faced a slight setback in same-store sales, falling short of Wall Street's target at 10 percent instead of the anticipated 11 percent.

Despite this, Starbucks managed to exceed analysts' projections with adjusted earnings per share of $1, outperforming the predicted 95 cents. While the coffee chain slightly lifted its outlook for full-year earnings growth, its shares experienced a marginal dip in after-hours trading.

The company's domestic market remains robust, though it faced a minor hiccup with same-store sales growth in North America reaching 7 percent, falling short of the expected 8.4 percent.

Moreover, to cater to its younger, more affluent customers in the United States, Starbucks introduced new beverages and expanded food choices, resulting in increased average customer sales. However, quarterly transactions in North America only grew by 1 percent, a notable drop compared to the 6 percent increase seen in the previous quarter.

Starbucks thrives in China with 46% Sales surge

Starbucks experienced a remarkable resurgence in China, witnessing a 46 percent surge in comparable sales during the third quarter. Corporate managers, in a conference call that this rebound aligned with their expectations and is anticipated to continue.

As per BofA Global Research analysts cited by Reuters, Chinese city travel witnessed a remarkable surge of approximately 128 percent in the third quarter, rebounding to pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.

Starbucks projects revenue pressure.

In a meeting with investors, Starbucks officials expressed their expectation of ongoing revenue pressure in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by the at-home coffee business. They also anticipate a decrease in pricing trends after several months of price increases.

Furthermore, Starbucks achieved a global comparable sales increase of 10 percent, slightly below analysts' forecasts of an 11.8 percent rise, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Additionally, same-store sales grew by 24 percent in its overseas business, falling short of the projected 25.7 percent.

Nevertheless, the company managed to enhance its adjusted operating margin to 17.4 percent in the quarter ended on July 2, up from 16.9 percent in the previous year. This improvement was attributed to lower commodity prices, which helped offset the impact of increased investments in pay and worker benefits.

(Inputs from Reuters)