Sipping success: Japan's whisky revolution pours a century of craft into global glasses

In the heart of Japan's Shizuoka region, Shizuoka Distillery stands as a pioneer in the country's burgeoning independent whisky movement. Fuelled by cedar from nearby forests, the distillery embraces innovation, including the world's only wood-fuelled blaze beneath a whisky still. As Japan commemorates a century of whisky making since Suntory's inception in 1923, the industry has exploded, boasting over 100 licensed distilleries – double the number a decade ago.

Crafting ambitions: A global journey

Inspired by a Scottish distillery, Taiko Nakamura founded Shizuoka Distillery in 2016 with a vision to share Japanese whisky globally. Despite their modest scale compared to industry giants like Suntory, smaller players like Nakamura's embrace world-class ambitions, contributing to the diversification of Japan's whisky landscape.

Craft boom and quality surge

The craft whisky surge in Japan catalysed around 2008, marked a shift from being perceived as Scotch imitators to international award-winners. By 2015, global demand outpaced supply, leading to soaring prices. Industry leaders Suntory and Nikka responded by investing billions to ramp up production, emphasising quality over quantity.

Welcoming new players: A harmonious blend

Chief blender Shinji Fukuyo of Suntory welcomes the influx of new distillers, offering guidance to startups, and highlighting the collective goal of maintaining and improving Japanese whisky's overall quality. Foreign investments, such as Diageo's stake in Komasa Kanosuke Distillery, further highlight the industry's global appeal.

Regulating success: Japanese whisky standards

Recognising the need to preserve the integrity of Japanese whisky, the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association implemented new labelling standards in 2021. While non-legally binding, these guidelines require adherence to specific production criteria, ensuring authenticity. This move aims to prevent poor-quality products from tarnishing Japan's whisky reputation.

From tradition to regulation: Guiding principles

To be labelled Japanese whisky, certain criteria must be met, including the use of malted grains, Japanese water extraction, in-country saccharification, fermentation, and distillation, maturation in Japanese wooden casks for at least three years, bottling in Japan at a minimum strength of 40% ABV, allowance of plain caramel colouring, and restrictions on labelling references to Japan.

Historical roots and global growth

Japanese whisky traces its origins to 1923 when Masataka Taketsuru and Shinjiro Torri embarked on a journey to master whisky making. Today, with around 24 distilleries, Japan ranks as the fourth-largest whisky producer globally. The industry's global market size reached $600.2 million in 2020, with projections of a 9.4% CAGR by 2025.

Popularity soars: A global whisky phenomenon

Japanese whisky's popularity skyrocketed internationally, driven by factors like the emphasis on master blenders, iconic movie moments, and numerous awards. Japan, now the fourth-largest whisky producer globally, has witnessed surging demand, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, France, China, the U.S., and the Philippines.

Crafting the future of Japanese whisky

As Japanese whisky continues its global ascent, the industry faces challenges and opportunities. With a commitment to quality, adherence to new standards, and a rich history blending tradition with innovation, Japan's whisky makers are poised to shape the future of this beloved spirit on the world stage.