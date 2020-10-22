Sensex slips 149 points in volatile trade, snaps 4-session winning run

File photo. Photograph:( Reuters )
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 149 points, or 0.37 per cent lower at 40,558 levels while NSE's Nifty50 index slipped 41 points or 0.35 per cent to 11,896 levels.
Indian stock market indices finished lower after four consecutive days of gains amid mixed global cues. Barring metals, FMCG and realty, most of the sectoral indices ended in red.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 149 points, or 0.37 per cent lower at 40,558 levels while NSE's Nifty50 index slipped 41 points or 0.35 per cent to 11,896 levels. IndusInd Bank (down 3 per cent) was the top Sensex loser, followed by ICICI Bank, Infosys, and Titan Company.
Global markets
World shares slid to a two-week low on Thursday, and oil steadied after another heavy fall, as a surge in global Covid-19 cases and fractious US stimulus talks kept financial markets cautious.
In the currency markets, the dollar was a modest 0.1 per cent higher against the yen at 104.66, while the euro’s dip saw it notch down 0.12 per cent to $1.1847.
Gold eased as the dollar edged up.
(With inputs from Reuters)