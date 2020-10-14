Sensex settles 169 points higher; Nifty tops 11,950

Domestic stock market witnessed a sharp recovery in the last hour of the session, supported by buying in financial counters.

The 30-share BSE index opened on a weak note and gyrated over 600 points during the day. However, it gained ground in the last hour of the session to finish at 40,794.74, up 169.23 points or 0.42 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 36.55 points or 0.31 per cent to 11,971.05. Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HDFC and SBI.

Global markets

European shares held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by gains for Wall Street futures, following losses the day before on vaccine trials and a stimulus impasse, while the dollar was also stable.

(With inputs from Reuters)