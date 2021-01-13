Sensex, Nifty end flat after volatile trading session

Domestic Stock Markets saw a volatile trading session on Wednesday with Sensex and Nifty setting fresh highs and then erasing them, only to close flat.

At close, the S&P BSE Sensex was at 49,492 levels, down 25 points or 0.05 per cent. Individually, M&M jumped nearly 6 per cent on the BSE today and re-entered the Rs 1-trillion m-cap club. At close, its market cap stood at Rs 1.02 trillion on the BSE.

The Nifty held the 14,550-mark and closed at 14,565 level, up 1.4 points or 0.1 per cent.

Global markets

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains, as expectations that a vaccine will eventually win the battle against the coronavirus fuelled recovery hopes, while tight supply expectations pushed oil prices to a one-year high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.61 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 ended 1.04 per cent higher. South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.7 per cent, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 reversed losses and added 0.11 per cent at close. China's Shanghai Composite, however, ended 0.27 per cent down.

In Europe, stocks were little changed on Wednesday as a profit warning from Danish wind farm developer Orsted hit utilities, while French grocer Carrefour jumped following merger talks. the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose just 0.1 per cent, as utilities were a drag after Orsted slumped 7.5 per cent on warning a return to more normal wind speeds this year would hit operating earnings.

The German DAX remained muted as Health Minister Jens Spahn said the country will not be able to lift all restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus at the beginning of February.

(With inputs from Reuters)