Sensex ends 133 points higher; Nifty above 13,950

Domestic stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Wednesday led by gains in metal and auto stocks.

Sensex ended the session 133 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 47,746. The index hit an intra-day high and low of 47,808 and 47,358, respectively.

The broader Nifty50 index ended the session at 13,981.

The index came close to hitting the 14,000-mark in intra-day, but could only hit a high of 13,997.



Among sectors, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty ended over 1 percent each. Ending in the red was Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty pharma.

Other Asian shares hit record highs as hopes of a strong economic recovery next year and little sign of policymakers winding back massive stimulus efforts fuelled global risk appetite.

(With inputs from agencies)