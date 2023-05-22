Profit-Takeoff: Domestic Demand Fuels Airport Authority of India's Profits

In a spectacular comeback, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has not only weathered the storm of the coronavirus pandemic but has also emerged with flying colors. According to sources cited by NDTV, AAI has soared back into the black, recording a remarkable profit of ₹3,400 crores for the fiscal year that ended in March. This achievement marks the first time AAI has reported profits since the onset of the pandemic, which had significantly impacted air traffic and the aviation sector as a whole.

During the preceding two fiscal years, AAI faced challenging times, reporting losses that raised concerns about the authority's financial health. However, AAI's resilience and strategic measures have borne fruit, leading to this exceptional turnaround.

Excluding exceptional and extraordinary items and tax, AAI reported a loss of ₹803.72 crores in the fiscal year ending in March 2022. The loss was even more significant in the previous financial year, amounting to ₹3,176.12 crore. These figures highlight the magnitude of the struggle faced by the authority during the height of the pandemic.

The source, privy to the matter, informed PTI that AAI's remarkable performance for the 2022-23 financial year had propelled the authority back into profitability. While ₹3,400 crore is the provisional figure, the final audited results will accurately depict the authority's financial success.

Surge in Domestic Demand Fuels Profits

The key driver behind AAI's resurgence has been the impressive growth in domestic air traffic. In 2022, domestic air passenger traffic witnessed a remarkable surge of 47.05 percent, with the numbers reaching an astounding 12.32 crore compared to the 8.38 crore passengers in the previous year.

This growth trend continued unabated in the first quarter of 2023, where passenger numbers soared by a staggering 51.70 percent to 3.75 crores, as per official data. This surge in domestic air travel has undeniably played a pivotal role in AAI's financial renaissance.

It is worth noting that despite the challenging circumstances, AAI managed to scrape together a meager profit of ₹8.76 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2022. This figure includes exceptional items and taxes.

The government waived AAI's compulsory dividend payment requirement in the fiscal year ending March 2022. This decision was made considering the government's decision to waive Air India's debt before selling the struggling carrier to the Tata Group in January 2022. This decision further eased the financial burden on AAI and allowed the authority to focus on its recovery and growth initiatives.

AAI, responsible for managing a vast network of 137 airports, including 24 international and 80 domestic airports, holds a significant position in India's aviation landscape. Beyond airports, AAI also provides crucial Air Traffic Management Services (ATMS) across the entire Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas. With this remarkable financial turnaround, AAI is poised to substantially impact the aviation sector's resurgence and contribute to the country's economic recovery.