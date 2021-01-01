NYSE to delist Chinese telco giants on US executive order

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is planning to delist three Chinese corporations to comply with a US executive order.

The said order had earlier imposed restrictions on companies identified as affiliated with the Chinese military.

China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd, and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd will be suspended from trading between January 7 and January 11. The three Chinese companies have separate listings in Hong Kong.

Quantitative hedge fund managers including Renaissance Technologies LLC, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP and Two Sigma Investments LP were among the largest holders in these US listings. The stakes they held at the end of September were, however, small.

US President Donald Trump signed an order in November barring American investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military. The order prohibited US investors from buying and selling shares in a list of Chinese companies designated by the Pentagon as having military ties.

To this end, the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US of slandering its military-civilian integration policies and vowed to protect the country’s companies.

The US Federal Communications Commission in May barred China Mobile from operating in the US.

Companies including e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.Com Inc., which already had listings in New York, conducted secondary listings in Hong Kong in the past two years as tensions between the US and China intensified on a range of issues including trade and the coronavirus pandemic.

