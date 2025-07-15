Nvidia to resume H20 AI chip sales to China following US policy reversal

US technology giant Nvidia has announced that it will resume sales of its advanced H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, marking a dramatic reversal from earlier export restrictions imposed by the Trump administration. The decision comes after assurances from Washington that the necessary export licenses for the H20 chips will be granted. In a blog post published on July 14, Nvidia revealed that the US government has assured the company that it will grant licenses for the sale of its China-specific H20 AI chips.

These chips, designed with lower specifications than Nvidia’s flagship products, were initially restricted due to concerns that they could be used by the Chinese military. The previous restrictions had been imposed earlier this year, blocking Nvidia’s ability to sell the chips to China. However, Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has spent months lobbying US policymakers, arguing that the restrictions were hindering competition in a rapidly growing sector.

Huang’s efforts were recently bolstered by meetings with President Trump, leading to the eventual reversal of the decision. Nvidia’s resumption of sales to China follows a broader trend of easing trade tensions between the two countries, as both governments seek to negotiate a long-term resolution to their ongoing trade dispute.

Positive market reaction and strategic importance for Nvidia

The news of Nvidia’s resumption of sales to China was met with a positive response from global markets. Following the announcement, Nasdaq futures surged, and Chinese stocks, particularly in the tech sector, saw strong gains. The Hang Seng Tech Index rose by as much as 2.2 per cent, and companies like Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. saw jumps of up to 7.6 per cent.

Nvidia, a key player in the AI semiconductor market, has long relied on China as a crucial market. With the country being home to half of the world’s AI researchers, Huang emphasised the importance of American companies being able to compete in the Chinese market. “It’s so innovative and dynamic here in China that it’s really important that American companies are able to serve the market,” Huang said during a recent appearance in Beijing.

Future prospects and AI market dynamics

The US government’s decision to approve Nvidia’s AI chip sales to China marks a significant shift in the ongoing AI race between the two global powers. Despite earlier fears that China could leverage these advanced chips for military purposes, Huang remains confident that concerns are overblown, asserting that China simply can’t rely on them due to the potential for restrictions to be reinstated at any time.