Nifty closes above 14,000 for the first time ever, Sensex up 118 points

Domestic stock market clinched fresh record highs in the intra-day session on Friday on sustained bullish momentum in the markets.

Frontline S&P BSE Sensex nearly reached the 48,000-mark when it hit a fresh lifetime high of 47,980 levels. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty50, on the other hand touched a new peak of 14,050.

The indices, however, climbed-off record highs and settled the day around 0.2 per cent higher. The Sensex index ended the day at 47,869 levels, up 117.65 points or 0.25 per cent.

ITC (up 2.3 per cent), TCS, M&M, and State Bank of India (SBI) were the top index gainers, while ICICI Bank (down 1.3 per cent), HDFC Bank, and Titan were the top drags on the index.

Nifty50 closed the day at fresh closing high, above the 14,000-mark, at 14,018.5 levels, up 37 points or 0.26 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)