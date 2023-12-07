Moody's cuts Hong Kong, Macau outlooks, banks under scanner too

Moody's on Wednesday (Dec 6), put Hong Kong, Macau and a large number of Chinese state-owned banks and firms on downgrade warning. The development has come just a day after a similar move by the agency on Chinese mainland government's ratings.

Moody's said that the downgrade warning was due to Hong Kong's tight political, institutional, financial and economic links with China under the "One Country, Two Systems" arrangement.

Watch | Japan worries of an influx of refugees amid China-Taiwan tensions × Hong Kong has been rated one step higher at Aa3 versus China's A1. It hit out at Moody's decision and released a statement that said its ties with Beijing were "a source of strength for long-term development."

Moody's has also said that after passage of a National Security Law in 2020 and changes in Hong Kong's election system, it was expected that city's autonomy will get eroded incrementally.

The Chinese economy has slowed down, and this may potentially affect Hong Kong's as well. This may in turn affect Hong Kong government's fiscal buffers.

Moody's also lowered prospects of 26 financing vehicls for local governments in China ans also for four state-owned enterprises. Together, ll 30 of them were on the "review for downgrade". This normally means that a decision will be made about this within three months.

The ratings agency cut outlooks of eight Chinese banks to negative. However, these banks were not put on review for a downgrade.

The banks included, Agricultural Development Bank of China, China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China (2544.HK), as well as five large state-owned commercial banks: Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS), Bank of China (601988.SS), China Construction Bank (601939.SS), Industrial & Commercial Bank of China and Postal Savings Bank of China (1658.HK).