Meta launches 2 variants of AI-enabled smart glasses: Price, features revealed

Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media giants like Facebook and Instagram, has launched its consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display. The Artificial Intelligence-ready smart glasses come with a new wristband controller. The gadget was shown off by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg described the glasses as the perfect way for humans to reach for the AI promise of “superintelligence.”

Features and prices of Meta's smart glasses

He said these glasses will have AI capabilities that "make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses".

These glasses sport a small digital display in the right lens for basic tasks such as notifications. The wristband can translate hand gestures into commands and can be used to respond to texts and calls.

It also revealed Oakley-branded glasses called Vanguard. It is priced $499 and is meant for sportspersons. The device integrates with fitness platforms such as Garmin and Strava to deliver real-time training stats. It also displays workout summaries. It will be available for sale on October 21.

These sunglasses offer a battery life of nine hours.

These glasses can be a precursor to Meta's Orion glasses plan, which Zuckerberg describes as "the time machine".

"Glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let you stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make you smarter, help you communicate better, improve your memory, improve your senses, and more," Zuckerberg has said about these glasses.

The prices of Ray-Ban glasses will start at $799. They will be available on September 30 in stores.