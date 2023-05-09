Mass layoffs at Twitter: Elon Musk-led company averts discrimination allegations for now

Twitter avoided a proposed class-action lawsuit on Monday, which accused the social media giant of gender discrimination in its layoffs, after a California federal judge dismissed the case due to insufficient information provided by the plaintiffs.

Reuters reported that the judge allowed the plaintiffs to amend the lawsuit to add more details but ruled that the allegedly sexist remarks made by Elon Musk, cited by the plaintiffs, were irrelevant as they were made before he acquired Twitter in 2020.

Twitter has denied any wrongdoing in this case and the recently dismissed lawsuit accusing the company of discrimination against workers with disabilities.

Lawsuits have been mounting over Twitter ever since Elon Musk decided to lay off around half of the company's workforce, including nearly 2,000 former employees who have filed legal claims in arbitration.

Birdsong Turned Sour After Musk’s Takeover

The recent gender discrimination lawsuit accused the social media platform of laying off a higher percentage of female workers than their male counterparts after Elon Musk acquired the company.

The plaintiffs argued that 57 percent of women lost their jobs compared to 47 percent of men, with a particularly stark disparity in engineering roles, where 63 percent of female workers were laid off compared to just 48 percent of men.

Off late, Twitter's alleged gender discriminatory practices have come under scrutiny, particularly following the significant job losses after Musk's takeover.

A former engineering manager and cancer survivor filed a disability bias lawsuit against Twitter, alleging that he was fired when he refused to stop working remotely.

The plaintiff claimed that he faced discrimination due to his health condition, necessitating working from home. The situation was further exacerbated by a memo from Elon Musk, which urged Twitter employees to work "long hours at high intensity" or risk losing their jobs.

Meanwhile, Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs in both the gender and disability discrimination lawsuits against Twitter, has announced her plans to file a revised complaint in each case.

In addition to these cases, Liss-Riordan also represents almost 2,000 former Twitter employees who have filed legal claims against the company in arbitration.