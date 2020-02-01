Union Budget 2020-21: Rail, Road, ports and Air transport announcements

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for the second time in her tenure on Saturday.

She made several announcements regarding the Rail, Road, ports and Air transports. These include:

550 wi-fi facilities have been commissioned at railway stations.

Proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.

More Tejas type trains will connect tourist destinations

1,150 trains to be run in PPP mode, also 4 stations to be redeveloped with help of the private sector.

100 more airports to be developed by 2025 to support Udaan scheme.

Government to consider corporatisation of at least one major port and listing it on stock exchanges.

Rs 1.7 lakh cr provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21.