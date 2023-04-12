Katie Cotton, the unsung hero behind Apple's media strategy, dies

Former Apple communications chief Katie Cotton, who played a key role in protecting Apple's beloved brand during Steve Jobs' tenure and beyond, has died at 57.

The family of Cotton, who was born in 1965, announced in an online obituary that she "passed peacefully" on April 6.

On Monday, Apple released a statement confirming her passing.

In a statement, the tech giant expressed its "deep sadness" over Katie's death. The company said over the course of her two decades at Apple, she made innumerable contributions and was widely recognised as a remarkable individual.

Cotton joined Apple in 1996 and served as the company's Vice President of Communications until her departure in 2014.

She was instrumental in developing Apple's media strategy and coordinating the company's ground-breaking product launches.

She was an unsung hero behind the scenes, fighting for Apple's reputation while shielding Steve Jobs from the public eye during his final illness.

The Apple's former communications chief left the company around two years into Tim Cook's term as CEO. Cook succeeded Jobs as the CEO of Apple.

During her tenure, Apple made its way back from the brink of bankruptcy to become the most valuable company in the world, making it one of the most miraculous comebacks in technology history.

Her family's obituary sums up her life.

The family said in the obituary that she moved California from New Jersey to build a name for herself and "so she did."