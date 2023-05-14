International tourism to soon reach pre-pandemic levels: UNWTO

International tourism is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels, as twice as many people travelled during the first quarter of 2023 than in the same period last year, according to the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The latest data showed that approximately 235 million tourists travelled internationally in the first three months of this year, reaching 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

960 million people travelled abroad

The UNWTO acknowledged the resilience of the tourism sector, citing that 960 million people had travelled abroad last year, representing a recovery to 66 per cent of pre-pandemic figures.

Middle East saw the strongest recovery

The Middle East saw the strongest recovery, exceeding its 2019 arrivals by 15 per cent and recovering to pre-pandemic numbers in a full quarter. Europe reached 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels, driven by strong intra-regional demand. Meanwhile, Africa and the Americas were at 88 per cent and 85 per cent of their 2019 levels, respectively.