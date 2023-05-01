Italy, Singapore, Egypt & more: Worst tourism campaigns of all time

Tourism campaigns are made for one sole purpose and that is to boost a country's economy by attracting tourists and promoting their cities. But, unfortunately, some do the exact opposite. There're so many embarrassing, cringy and sometimes even appalling tourism ads out there. The latest one being from Italy, which uses an AI version of Botticelli's Venus dressed up as an influencer.

Let's take a quick look at 5 of the most cringy tourism ad campaigns of all time! Worst tourism campaigns of all time Italy If Italy's tourism ministry hoped to make waves with a new tourism campaign, they certainly did so, however, not in the way the government would have imagined or anticipated. Their latest campaign titled 'Open to Meraviglia', which was presented last week, is facing backlash for using a computerised version of Botticelli's Venus as an influencer travelling across different tourist spots in Italy.

The campaign has caused Italians to lose their minds with fury, with an Italian netizen saying, "Only a poor mind can transform one of the greatest masterpieces into an influencer with trendy little dresses!" Meanwhile, another wrote, "They look like lousy prints from a Venetian tourist shop."

Meanwhile, an eagle-eyed observer noticed that the winery featured in a video explaining the tourism campaign was actually in Slovenia and not Italy.

Check out the campaign below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by italia.it (@italiait) Also read: MasterChef Australia judge and renowned chef Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46 Syria In 2016, the Syrian government released a series of cringy and bizarre ad campaigns to woo tourists and boost the economy of the civil war-torn country. In one of the ads featuring clips from Aleppo and titled ", the theme song of the popular TV series Game of Thrones has been used, for literally no logical reason. And, what's to be noted is that the ad carefully omitted scenes of destruction while promoting the war-ravaged city. For obvious reasons, the ad didn't sit down well with many netizens.

Lithuania Lithuania, a tiny European country, ended up promoting other countries in their own tourism campaign in 2016, as a state-funded ad campaign featured stock images of various Nordic and eastern European countries. And ironically, the campaign was titled "Real is Beautiful". The head of Lithuania's State Tourism Department, Jurgita Kazlauskiene, resigned in the wake of the scandal in 2017. Rhode Island Rhode Island was mocked mercilessly online for using pictures of famous eateries located in Massachusetts, a different US state, for their own 2016 ad campaign. Rhode Island's chief marketing officer had to resign as the backlash grew. The ad also featured a confusing slogan, which triggered a meme-fest online. Singapore In 2014, Singapore's Tourism Board released an ad, which can be best described as a cringe-fest. The three-minute-long video, which seems like a parody but isn't, is aimed at the Philippine market and followed a young couple celebrating their anniversary. In the whole video, they're just seen pointing at things and saying cliche phrases like - "I like coming to Singapore" and "Honey, look!". The video was deleted from Singapore Tourism Board's official YouTube page as soon as it started going viral for all the wrong reasons.

