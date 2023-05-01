MasterChef Australia judge and renowned chef Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

MasterChef Australia judge, celebrated chef and author Jock Zonfrillo breathed his last on Sunday in Melbourne. He was 46. MasterChef Australia confirmed the unfortunate news on Monday afternoon. They issued a statement, which read, "Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef family."

MasterChef Australia's new season was due to premiere on Monday night, but Network 10 has decided not to air it this week and observe the mourning period.

With a heavy heart, Zonfrillo's family also confirmed the news on Monday via an official statement shared on the chef's Facebook page.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," his family said. "So many words can describe him so that many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Laura Sharrad, Sarah Tiong, Depinder Chhibber, Minoli De Silva, Reynold Poernomo and several former MasterChef contestants paid tribute to the chef on social media, with Poernomo saying he was "shocked" by the news. Meanwhile, chefs Colin Fassnidge, Rosheen Kaul and Dan Hong also paid condolences to Zonfrillo's family.

Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow. His father was Italian and his mother was Scottish. He ran several renowned restaurants in Sydney and Adelaide before becoming a judge on the popular TV show MasterChef in 2019.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE