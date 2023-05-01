Russian couturier Vyacheslav 'Slava' Zaitsev, aka Red Dior, dies aged 85

Iconic couturier Viacheslav "Slava" Zaitsev has died at the age of 85, multiple Russian media outlets reported on Sunday, citing sources. The fashion designer was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2016 and had been partially paralysed for the past few years. He reportedly died while hospitalised, succumbing to internal bleeding.

A spokeswoman from his fashion house in Moscow confirmed the news to AFP and added that when Zaitsev celebrated his 85th birthday in March with his friends, she "could already see that the designer was very, very, weak".

Known by his admirers as the "Red Dior", Zaitsev dictated Soviet and Russian fashion for decades. He was an innovator like no other and wasn't afraid of bold experiments.

The designer's journey started in a factory in Moscow. After graduating from the Moscow Textile Institute in 1962, he found a job at a factory that made women's clothes.

During the initial days of his career as a couturier, he faced a lot of criticism for using bright colours in his designs. However, he soon caught people's attention worldwide and showcased his collections at fashion weeks in Paris and Florence.

In 1987, he showcased the "One Thousand Years Since Russia’s Baptism" collection in New York. The following year, he presented his "Russian Seasons" collection in Paris. The costumes created by Zaitsev later become museum exhibits. You can find some pieces at the Metropolitan Museum, Fashion Institute of Technology and Guggenheim Museum.

