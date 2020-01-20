Instagram removes IGTV button from home screen

Instagram on Monday dropped the IGTV icon from the home screen of the app because hardly any user was using it.

According to a report, most people are finding IGTV content through previews in Feed, the IGTV channel in Explore, creators' profiles, and the standalone IGTV app. Hence, the separate icon on the top right corner of the home screen has been removed.

To enable more users to easily post long-form videos, Instagram also added a new feature that allows users to post IGTV videos right from the main app's IGTV feed video uploader.

The feature was launched in June 2018.

The feature had increased Instagram’s video time limit from one minute to 10 minutes for most users. Accounts with large audiences were able to go as long as an hour.



