Inspired by Musk, excited to transform Twitter: New CEO Linda Yaccarino

Newly appointed Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino expressed her excitement to contribute to the platform's transformation and how owner Elon Musk's vision for a better future has motivated her. In a tweet on Saturday, Yaccarino wrote, "I've long been inspired by [Musk's] vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!"

It was Yaccarino's first public statement since it was revealed on Thursday that she was in discussions to be the next CEO of Twitter. Musk, who has been Twitter's CEO since purchasing the company for $44 billion in October, made the announcement of her hiring on Friday.

Yaccarino affirmed her dedication to Twitter's future and stressed the need for feedback in creating Twitter 2.0. She will take over a social media site that has been struggling to recover from a decline in ad income and is drowning in problems and debt.

Since Musk purchased Twitter, advertisers have abandoned the service out of fear that their advertisements would be shown next to offensive content because the firm laid off over 80% of its workers. Earlier this year, Musk recognised the dramatic drop in Twitter's ad revenue.

The appointment of Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO, according to Musk, who is also the CEO of electric vehicle manufacturer, will allow him to spend more time working on Tesla.

Linda Yaccarino was advertising chief for Comcast Corp's (CMCSA.O) NBCUniversal. She was responsible for driving revenue growth and overseeing advertising sales for all of NBCUniversal's properties, including broadcast, cable, and digital platforms.

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, she worked at Turner Broadcasting System, where she held various positions, including Executive Vice President of Ad Sales and Marketing.

During her tenure at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino has been recognized as one of the most powerful women in media by Forbes and has been credited with helping to transform the company's advertising business by embracing new technologies and developing innovative ad formats.

She has also been a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion in the media industry. Yaccarino is a graduate of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Management.

According to market research company Sensor Tower, the top 50 Twitter advertisers spent a total of $83 million over the last two months, down from $102 million in the same period last year.