Indices volatile: Sensex ends flat, Nifty holds 13,550

Stock markets trimmed losses to end flat on Tuesday led by gains in heavyweights Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and HDFC.

However, the decline in RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Infosys and TCS capped the gains.

The Sensex ended 10 points higher at 46,263 while the Nifty rose 10 points to settle at 13,568. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 0.5 per cent and small-cap index up 0.2 per cent.

Globally, shares in Asia retreated after a mixed trade session on Wall Street.

Back home, disappointing macroeconomic inflation data and about of profit bookings led to a sharp decline.

(With inputs from agencies)