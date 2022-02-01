Indian Union Budget 2022: To promote animation, gaming and comic, an AVGC promotion task force will be setup

While presenting the Budget 2022-2023, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC) offers immense potential to employ youth. "An AVGC promotion task force, with all stakeholders, will be setup to recommend ways to realise this and build domestic capacity for serving out markets and the global demand," Sitharam said.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, February 1, unveiled the budget for fiscal 2022-23.

This year's budget aims to boost growth amid continued disruption caused by the ongoing pandemic.

The nation is battling the Omicron wave but the speed of the vaccination campaign has helped. "I am confident that 'Sabka Prayaas' we'll continue with strong growth," said Sitharaman.

In her opening remarks, Sitharaman said that India's growth is estimated to be at 9.2 per cent, which happens to be the highest among all large economies.

This year, the budget will be available on an application named "Union Budget Mobile App". The app was launched last year for easy access to Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.