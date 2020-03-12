Indian markets bleed as Sensex loses 2,919.26 points amid coronavirus fears

Indian markets witnessed a massive fall on Thursday a day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic.

Sensex crashed 2,919.26 points to end at 32,778.14, while, Nifty shed 868.25 points to closed at 9,590.15.

Also read: Sensex crashes over 2,700 points; Nifty falls below 9,700

All the stocks on Sensex and Nifty ended in the red, with State Bank of India, Axix Bank, ONGC the major losers with upto 13.23 fall in the share value.

Also read: Stock markets turn flat amid volatile trade

The gulf markets also tumbled on Thursday with Saudi shares declining more than 4.0 per cent after global losses due to fear over the coronavirus pandemic and an oil price war.

Asian markets also witnessed a sea of red with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei shedding 4.41 per cent today at closing.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 115 countries with global infections standing at 125,293 and death toll at 4,600, as per AFP.

(With agency inputs)