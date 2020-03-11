Stock markets turn flat amid volatile trade

Domestic stock market indices edged higher in volatile trade on Wednesday, as Reliance Industries Ltd gained on the back of a bounce in oil prices.

At 11:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was down over 100 points, or 0.28%, at 35,534.38 levels. The NSE Nifty too cracked 46.20 points, or 0.44%, to 10,405.25.

Petrol price at Rs 70.29, reduced by Rs 2.69. Diesel price at Rs 63.01, reduced by Rs 2.33.

The rupee recovered 33 paise to 73.84 against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday amid positive opening in domestic equities and weakening of the American dollar in the overseas market.

The Rupee had fallen to a 17-month low of 74.17 against the US dollar amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

The forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of Holi.

(With inputs from agencies)