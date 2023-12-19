India contributes over 16pc to global growth, IMF report reveals strong economic performance

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lauded India's stellar economic performance, projecting the nation to contribute more than 16 per cent to global growth, thanks to robust growth fuelled by key reforms in digitisation and infrastructure.

Nada Choueiri, the Mission of India at IMF, highlighted India's progress in an exclusive interview with PTI. She emphasised that India stands out among its peer countries as one of the fastest-growing large emerging markets, stating, "It's one of the fastest-growing large emerging markets and it's contributing, in our current projections, more than 16 per cent of global growth this year."

The IMF's annual Article IV consultation with India, released on Monday, affirms the country's trajectory as one of the fastest-growing major economies globally. Despite facing global headwinds, including a slowdown in a fragmented world, India's prudent macroeconomic policies continue to drive its economic momentum.

Choueiri underscored the government's commitment to infrastructure development, citing it as a crucial foundation for sustained growth. She noted India's sizable, young, and growing population, emphasising the potential for even stronger growth if harnessed through strategic structural reforms.

Digitalisation stands out as a flagship reform, building a strong platform for increased productivity and future growth. The IMF's annual report recommends focusing on policy priorities such as replenishing fiscal buffers, ensuring price stability, maintaining financial stability, and fostering inclusive growth through comprehensive structural reforms while preserving debt sustainability.

India's rebound from the pandemic has positioned it as a vital driver of global growth. Headline inflation, after a surge in FY2022-23, has moderated, and employment has surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The informal sector dominates, but formalisation is progressing, reflecting a resilient financial sector largely unaffected by global financial stress.

The report also highlights India's hosting of the G20 presidency in 2023, showcasing the nation's role in advancing multilateral policy priorities on the global stage. According to the report, "Globally, India's 2023 G20 presidency has demonstrated the country's important role in advancing multilateral policy priorities."

As the country prepares for general elections in April 2024, the IMF report notes that India has the potential for higher growth with additional labour and human capital, provided comprehensive reforms are implemented.

Choueiri stressed the importance of political stability for investment and growth, citing research that underscores the need for a transparent and stable policy environment. The government's efforts to encourage the business environment, including the single national window, have been acknowledged, but there is still work to be done to streamline bureaucracy in some states. S

he remarked, "It's a glass half full, they're still important procedures that are needed to simplify further. But there are important steps that were taken. For example, the single national window, the one-stop shop for companies is a very important one. But still, in many states, there's a lot of bureaucracy that needs to be tackled and streamlined and a lot of red tape. So this is also a work in progress that needs to be continued."

The IMF advocates for labour reform in India, pointing out the abundance of untapped labour potential that needs concerted efforts in education, skilling, and increasing female labour force participation. Choueiri expressed the view, "India has in abundance labour. And Labour is not used to its potential in India. And so, in our view, there has to be a very concerted effort to make sure that the advantages and demographics in India are played up to the maximum.”

Addressing risks, Choueiri mentioned the tricky external environment and the potential medium-term risks from climate change. She emphasized the need for proper management of these risks to ensure India's continued success. She cautioned that India was performing well and had tremendous potential, adding that several important policies needed to be addressed to harness that potential.

(With inputs from PTI)