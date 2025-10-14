Google announces AI Data Hub in India, PM Modi reacts | Full details

Google will build a data center in India to advance its artificial intelligence plans. The center will come up in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The US-based company plans to invest $15 billion over five years to set up the new AI hub, which will include large-scale energy sources and an expanded optical fiber network.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a post on X that he shared the company's plans with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi, to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development," he wrote on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He said the AI hub will entail gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. He said that the AI centre will also accelerate AI innovation in India.

"This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it, we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country," he added.

What PM Modi said on Google's AI plans in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Google's initiative will be a powerful force in democratizing technology.

"Delighted by the launch of the Google AI Hub in the dynamic city of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This multi-faceted investment that includes gigawatt-scale data centre infrastructure aligns with our vision to build a Viksit Bharat. It will be a powerful force in democratizing technology. It will also ensure AI for All, delivering cutting-edge tools to our citizens, boosting our digital economy and securing India’s place as a global technology leader," he wrote on X.

The hub will likely be powered by green energy. The initiative will be developed in close collaboration with partners such as AdaniConneX and Airtel, reported ANI.

The plan also includes investment in new transmission lines, renewable power generation, and energy storage systems across Andhra Pradesh.