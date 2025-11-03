France threatens to ban Shein over 'childlike' dolls row. Here's why

France's finance minister on Monday warned that Shein will be banned from operating in the country if it resumes selling "childlike" sex dolls. This warning came days after France's anti-fraud unit alleged that the company had been selling dolls of a "child pornography nature".

France's Le Parisien daily published a photo of one of the dolls sold on the platform, accompanied by an explicitly sexual caption. Shein had withdrawn the dolls from their platform and said it had launched an internalprobe into the matter.

Roland Lescure, the finance minister, said that he would move to ban the company from the French market of the dolls returned on the internet for sale.

He called the dolls "horrible items" and illegal.

Shein will open its first physical store in the world in central Paris.

The company has faced criticism over working conditions at its factories and the environmental impact of its business model. Since the announcement, some brands have pulled their products from the Paris area where the store is scheduled to come up.

France fined Shein

France has fined Shein thrice in 2025, for failing to comply with online cookie legislation, false advertising, misleading information, and not declaring the presence of plastic microfibres in its products.

What Shein said