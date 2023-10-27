Flashback Friday: Tracing the business odyssey of Haldiram's

In the Indian food market, there is one name that has not only endured but also thrived - Haldiram's. It all began in the modest town of Bikaner, Rajasthan, back in 1919. From these humble origins, Haldiram's has evolved into an internationally renowned brand, altering the perception of traditional Indian snacks and sweets.

Presently, Haldiram's is a brand that spans the globe, celebrating Indian flavours and culture. As Haldiram's charts a new path towards further expansion and a possible IPO. In this edition, we take a dive into the incredible business odyssey that brought them here.

Humble beginnings

The Haldiram's story commences in the city of Bikaner, Rajasthan, in 1919. A young boy named Ganga Bishan Agarwal, popularly known as Haldiram, found himself immersed in his father's Bhujia business. Bikaner had its own familiarity with Bhujia, a savoury snack crafted from chickpea flour or besan. But even in his youth, Haldiram displayed a spark of creativity that set him apart. He envisioned a unique twist to the traditional Bhujia, crafting a thinner version using moth flour instead of besan.

His experiment within his father's unassuming shop proved to be an instant hit. The distinct flavour and texture of his Bhujia resonated deeply with the people of Bikaner. This single innovation laid the foundation for what we know today as Haldiram's.

Haldiram later had three sons, Moolchand, Satyanarayan, and Rameshwarlal. These three sons, along with their sister Saraswati Devi, would be the ones to carry on the family legacy.

Growth and diversification

Haldiram's was not content with staying local. In the 1950s, Ganga Bishan Agarwal, accompanied by his sons Satyanarayan and Rameshwarlal, embarked on a journey that led them to the bustling city of Kolkata. It was there that they created the renowned brand "Haldiram Bhujiawala." Shiv Kishan, the eldest grandson of Haldiram, joined them in this venture.

While the younger sons managed the original Bikaner shop, the business in Kolkata experienced meteoric growth. They expanded beyond the traditional Bhujia, venturing into uncharted territories in the snack industry. This marked a pivotal chapter in Haldiram's journey - a phase of growth and diversification.

The period from the 1960s to the 1990s was marked by this rapid growth and transformation. Ganga Bishan Agarwal eventually returned to Bikaner, passing on the reins to his sons, Rameshwarlal and Satyanarayan. However, Satyanarayan chose to embark on his own entrepreneurial journey, creating "Haldiram & Sons." While his efforts were commendable, he could not replicate the unprecedented success of his father.

Simultaneously, Rameshwarlal made a significant decision - he severed ties with his brother Moolchand. This move resulted in the separation of the Kolkata and Bikaner businesses, each charting its own unique path.

Family dynamics and business succession

The 1980s marked another significant milestone when Shiv Kishan Agarwal and his sister Saraswati ventured into Maharashtra, particularly Nagpur. There, they achieved remarkable success and expanded the reach of the brand.

Meanwhile, in 1984, Manoharlal and Madhusudan, Moolchand's youngest sons, travelled to New Delhi, the capital city of India, and established their business there. Their move catapulted the brand to national and international recognition, paving the way for Haldiram's to become a global phenomenon.

The Agarwal family's journey was marked by complex dynamics and competition, culminating in the separation of the businesses into independent entities. The businesses now operate as distinct entities, each with its unique identity. The Delhi unit, under Manoharlal and Madhusudan Agarwal, emerged as the revenue leader, generating close to 5,000 crore rupees ($600 million). The Nagpur entity, under Shiv Kishan Agarwal, followed closely with 4,000 crore rupees ($480 million), while Bikaner, led by Shiv Ratan Agarwal, amassed around 1,600 crore rupees ($192 million).

With the recent IPO of Bikaji, the three brothers are looking to merge their businesses and embark on their own initial public offering within the next year and a half.