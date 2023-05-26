First Republic Bank collapse: From sweet mortgages to sour finances

The collapse of First Republic Bank, once revered for its specialized services to wealthy clients in California and New York, has sent shockwaves through the industry. The San Francisco-based bank's demise can be attributed to a combination of unusually sweet mortgages and excessive compensation bestowed upon its employees.

Regulatory filings and insider sources cited by Bloomberg now reveal that some employees were earning upwards of $10 million annually, with one banker pocketing a staggering $35 million last year alone — surpassing even the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, First Republic's rescuer.

At the heart of First Republic's meteoric rise and subsequent fall were its alluring jumbo, interest-only mortgages. These mortgages, offered as a teaser to potential clients, allowed buyers to postpone paying the principal for an extended period. The pandemic-fueled demand for these mortgages led to the bank's size doubling in just four years.

However, the low-interest rates and extended repayment schedules proved to be a double-edged sword. As the Federal Reserve implemented a series of rate hikes, the value of these mortgages plummeted, leaving First Republic's balance sheet severely weakened.

Compensation Chaos: Employee Fate Hangs in the Balance

The collapse of First Republic Bank has left the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) with a substantial multibillion-dollar hit to its insurance fund. The banking industry will bear the burden of this shortfall through a special fee.

According to a Bloomberg report, the bank's compensation system drove employee payouts to an average of $310,000 per person last year, more than double the norm at JPMorgan, but the collapse wiped out any value tied to the bank's shares.

JPMorgan Chase, which acquired First Republic Bank after its seizure, is now faced with the task of determining the fate of the bank's remaining employees. Marianne Lake, co-head of JPMorgan's consumer and community bank, has indicated that the employees will be informed of their future later this month. The options on the table include an invitation to join JPMorgan indefinitely, for a specified period, or no invitation at all.

First Republic Bank's compensation structure, described by a Bloomberg report as an "eat-what-you-kill" system, had successfully attracted teams of bankers from larger competitors. These employees could engage in various banking activities, including arranging mortgages, accumulating deposits, and managing wealth. While the compensation system played a significant role in attracting top earners, the collapse resulted in the loss of any value tied to the bank's shares, rendering them worthless.