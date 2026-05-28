Chip stocks now control nearly one-fifth of S&P 500 market value

Semiconductor and semiconductor equipment companies now account for nearly 18 per cent of the S&P 500’s total market capitalisation, marking the highest weighting ever recorded for the industry group, according to recent market data and industry reports. The sharp rise reflects growing investor confidence in artificial intelligence infrastructure and the global demand for advanced chips. The sector’s influence has expanded rapidly since the 2022 market downturn. Reports indicate semiconductor stocks represented only around 5 per cent of the S&P 500 a few years ago, meaning their share has more than tripled during the current AI-driven rally.

AI demand is driving the semiconductor surge



The rapid growth of artificial intelligence has become the biggest driver behind the semiconductor rally. Technology companies are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, including:

Data centres

AI servers

High-performance computing chips

Advanced memory systems

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Investment firms and analysts say demand for AI chips is now reshaping the entire technology sector. According to Reuters, semiconductor stocks contributed around 70 per cent of the S&P 500’s market-cap gains in 2026, showing how strongly the broader market now depends on chipmakers.

Nvidia, Micron and AI chipmakers lead the rally

Major semiconductor firms have seen sharp increases in market value during the AI boom. Nvidia remains one of the biggest contributors to the rally, driven by strong demand for AI processors. Meanwhile, Micron recently crossed a $1 trillion market valuation after strong growth in AI memory-chip demand.

Companies such as:

AMD

Qualcomm

Intel

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)

have also benefited from increased AI-related spending. Industry forecasts suggest the global semiconductor market could generate around $1.3 trillion in revenue in 2026, as per the Gartner estimates cited by Yahoo Finance.

Why investors are watching the sector closely

While the rally has boosted markets, analysts are also warning about growing concentration risk. Semiconductor stocks now carry more weight in the S&P 500 than many traditional sectors combined.

Market experts note that:

The industry’s weighting is now higher than during the dot-com era

A slowdown in chip demand could affect broader markets

AI spending expectations are driving valuations higher

Some analysts have compared the current momentum to earlier technology bubbles, though others argue that strong earnings growth continues to support valuations.

AI infrastructure spending continues to grow

Global technology companies are expected to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on AI infrastructure over the next few years.

This includes investments in:

Semiconductor manufacturing

Cloud computing

AI training systems

Advanced networking equipment

UBS recently raised its forecast for the S&P 500, partly due to continued demand for AI-related semiconductor infrastructure.

What this means for Wall Street