Chinese authorities urge Ping An to take controlling stake in Country Garden: Report  

Chinese authorities have directed Ping An Insurance Group to consider taking a controlling stake in Country Garden, the nation's largest private property developer, according to a Reuters report.

The State Council, under Premier Li Qiang's leadership, instructed the local government of Guangdong province to facilitate a rescue of Country Garden by Ping An.

Reuters cited a spokesperson for Ping An who denied the information, stating, "We categorically deny this story. It is untrue," and reiterated their stance despite Reuters' report. Ping An further declined to make its founder and chairman, Ma Mingzhe, available for comment. Country Garden and government offices did not respond to requests for comments.

The potential move significantly impacted the stock market, with Ping An's Hong Kong-listed shares dropping 5.4 per cent, amounting to a $2.1 billion market value loss, while Country Garden's shares surged 12.2 per cent, valuing the company at $3 billion.

The alleged intervention implies the government's concern over the liquidity issues prevalent in the highly indebted property sector, accounting for a quarter of China's economic activity, and the fear of a broader financial crisis.

Economist Xu Tianchen from the Economist Intelligence Unit expressed that a potential takeover could have a "very significant positive impact on the property and capital markets." He highlighted that only significant actions like equity injections could change the situation.

According to the sources cited by Reuters, the authorities aim to contain any risks from Country Garden's financial troubles to prevent spill over into the broader economy. Although Ping An has been asked to consider the plan, the company is expected to have room to negotiate terms for the potential deal.

Talks between authorities and core leaders of Ping An have been ongoing since late August, focusing on conducting due diligence on Country Garden. The discussions are led by officials in the financial markets department of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and involve the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA). The authorities are pushing for Ping An to take a stake of more than 50 per cent and potentially inject capital in stages to alleviate Country Garden's liquidity issues.

While Ping An denied the government's request, the development hints at a more active role played by the government in alleviating financial distress in private companies. This intervention, if successful, could set a precedent for addressing other financially troubled developers.

The involvement of Ping An, a major shareholder and a company based in Guangdong, as a potential rescuer aligns with authorities' desires to address the issue within the region. The state is keen on resolving Country Garden's liquidity problems and avoiding broader economic fallout.

