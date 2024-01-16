China's impressive commodity imports mask deeper complexities

China achieved record-breaking imports of crude oil, coal, and iron ore in 2023, marking a substantial surge in demand for key commodities.

However, a closer analysis reveals nuanced factors behind these impressive figures, prompting experts to question the true strength of China's economic rebound.

This is based on a commentary by Clyde Russell published by Reuters.

Crude oil imports, rising by 11 per cent to 11.28 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, has set a new record.

Despite the seemingly robust performance, analysts caution against a straightforward interpretation.

Customs data from January 12 shows a volume increase of 1.11 million bpd from 2022, falling short of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) forecast of a 1.8 million bpd rise in China's oil demand.

The article cited Roy Martin, an energy analyst, who said, "While the numbers are impressive, the actual growth in demand seems less spectacular when considering the broader context."

China's domestic oil production saw a modest 1.8 per cent increase in the first 11 months of 2023, contributing to the scepticism surrounding the narrative of surging demand.

Furthermore, the continuous addition of crude to strategic inventories and a substantial boost in refined product exports point to a more intricate picture of China's oil market.

Moving to coal, China witnessed a staggering 61.8 per cent increase in coal imports in 2023, reaching 474.42 million tons.

This surge, while partly influenced by a rise in electricity demand, is more intricately tied to temporary factors.

Hydropower struggles and a sharp retreat in seaborne thermal coal prices made imported coal more competitive against domestic production.

Analysts anticipate a shift in 2024 as hydropower and other renewables gain traction, potentially limiting the demand for thermal coal.

Iron ore, emerged as a star performer in China's commodity imports, rising by 6.6 per cent to an all-time high of 1.18 billion tons in 2023.

Despite challenges in the residential property sector, the steel industry thrived due to robust performances in vehicle manufacturing, infrastructure, and steel product exports.

Forecasts for 2024 indicate continued high steel output, ensuring sustained demand for iron ore imports and another potentially record-breaking year.

Reflecting on the intricate dynamics, Angela Chen, an economist, stated, "China's import records are a reflection of not just economic growth but also highlight the complexities in different sectors. While the current numbers are impressive, the underlying factors suggest a cautious optimism about the sustainability of this trend in the coming year."