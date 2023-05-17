Brazilian oil company Petrobas scraps international price peg

The Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras on Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, ended its policy of pegging fuel prices to the international market. Keeping his promise during his election campaigns to "Brazilianize" Petrobras’ pricing policy for the benefit of the local Brazilian people, President Lula da Silva has succeeded in putting an end to the pegging fuel prices. President Lula had earlier referred to the old policy being aimed to "please investors, to the detriment of the Brazilian people." New policy announcement by Petrobas The earlier policies adopted by the oil company had delivered record profits of $36 billion last year due to the global surge in fuel prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.

Faced by resistance from investors in Petrobras, the company has still gone ahead with policy changes that would use ‘market references’ for setting fuel prices.

New policy ends subordination to the import parity prices The new policy which puts an end to "the mandatory subordination (of prices) to the import parity price" in US dollars was welcomed by everyone.

Petrobras has announced hefty price cuts to meet the new policy changes; 12.6 percent for gasoline, 12.7 percent for diesel and 21.4 percent for cooking gas.

A welcoming policy change President Lula posted a video on his social media handle where he can be seen applauding the new policy adapted by Petrobas.

"I am particularly happy, and I think the people will be too. More than a campaign commitment, it is a victory of the people... And it is only the beginning. We are going to invest in industry and the generation of jobs”: President Lula.