Boeing's 737 MAX Crisis Deepens: Loose parts found on United and Alaska planes, prompting industry concerns

United Airlines and Alaska Airlines, two major carriers in the United States, have reported the discovery of loose parts on multiple grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, intensifying the latest crisis for the struggling aerospace company.

According to Reuters, the revelations have sparked new worries among industry experts about the manufacturing process of Boeing's best-selling jet family.

The incidents come after US regulators grounded 171 MAX 9 planes following an Alaska Airlines-operated flight panel detachment in Portland, Oregon.

The aftermath has raised concerns about the overall safety and production of these aircraft.

Alaska Airlines revealed that its technicians had identified "loose hardware" during preliminary checks of its MAX 9 fleet. The airline is awaiting final documentation from Boeing and the FAA before formal inspections can commence.

United Airlines, another carrier operating the Boeing model, stated that preliminary checks found bolts requiring tightening on several panels. A source familiar with the matter at United disclosed that close to 10 airplanes exhibited loose bolts, heightening apprehensions about the grounded MAX 9 jets.

Boeing and FAA Collaboration: Revised guidelines and ongoing discussions

Boeing is expected to revise the guidelines submitted to airlines, with the FAA required to approve these changes before repairs can begin. The aircraft manufacturer expressed commitment to working closely with MAX 9 operators to address any findings during inspections.

Boeing acknowledged the impact on customers and passenger. Ongoing discussions between Boeing, the FAA, and the affected airlines are focused on defining precise inspection guidelines.

Safety concerns and fleet-wide implications

Reuters cited aircraft safety expert John Cox, who said , "This changes a lot because it is now a fleet problem. This is a quality control problem."

The concerns have led to passenger apprehensions about the safety of the MAX 9 aircraft, even though it is only utilised by a handful of carriers.

The prolonged nature of these concerns could escalate pressure on Boeing, which has faced production challenges since the grounding of the 737 MAX family in 2019 after two fatal crashes.

Market reactions

Boeing shares experienced an 8 per cent decline as news of the loose parts emerged.

Spirit AeroSystems, the supplier for the panel, saw an 11 per cent fall in its shares.

As investigations delve into the installation process of the door plug, both Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems face scrutiny.

Flight cancellations and regulatory measures

With the FAA stating that planes will remain grounded until enhanced inspections are completed, airlines anticipate cancellations of numerous flights.

United reported instances of bolts needing additional tightening during preliminary inspections, signalling potential delays in resuming operations.

Alaska Airlines pilots managed to safely land the affected plane on Friday, and investigations into the cause are ongoing.

The impact of the loose parts discovery extends beyond the United States, with Turkish Airlines, Copa Airlines, and Aeromexico grounding affected jets.

Indonesia also suspended the use of three jets not covered by the grounding order. The situation has led to significant disruptions, with Alaska Airlines canceling 141 flights, and United cancelling 226 flights on Monday alone.

Investigations and NTSB findings

As investigators examine manufacturing and maintenance records, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy revealed that the cockpit voice recorder did not capture any data due to being overwritten.

Homendy emphasised the need for regulators to mandate retrofitting existing planes with recorders capturing 25 hours of data, up from the current two-hour requirement in the US.