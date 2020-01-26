Boeing 777X completes maiden test flight

Embattled plane manufacturer Boeing's largest twin-engine jet, Boeing 777X has completed its maiden test flight

Boeing 777X, world's largest twin-engine jet and more efficient than the existing 777 mini jumbos, is a crucial project for the aircraft manufacturing company.

Boeing concluded the maiden test flight near Seattle on saturday after it was postponed twice last week due to unfavourable weather.

The jet is expected to enter service from 2021 with emirates being the largest purchaser so far.

The jet's engine is reportedly as big as the entire fuselage of the 737 Max. The jet also boasts of foldable wing-tips which means 777X can be parked in the same bays as the earlier jets.

The jet is called the 7779 but is better known by its codename 777X.

The successful test comes at a much-needed time for Boeing which has been falling behind its European counterparts.

The 777-X will be a direct competitor to Airbus A350-1000 which seats 360 passengers.

Both these jets are reflective of a big change in the aviation industry as plane manufacturers are moving away from the typical 4-engine jets to the modern twin-engine ones.