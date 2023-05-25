Billionaire Bernard Arnault's fortune takes a hit amid luxury market turbulence

French luxury magnet Bernard Arnault saw his fortune decline by $11.2 billion on Tuesday after fears of a slowing U.S. and China economy rattled global luxury stocks. Nevertheless, he continues to remain the world's richest man, with a substantial fortune of $191.6 billion, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

In 2023, the stocks of European luxury brands have recorded a remarkable surge, thanks to rising demand in the US and China. This has helped Arnault to add $29.5 billion to his net worth this year, further consolidating his position as the world's richest man.

However, recent concerns about a slowing U.S. and China economy have ignited fears of reduced demand for luxury products. These fears triggered a 5 percent decline in LVMH's shares in Paris resulting in a $30 billion loss to European luxury brands on Tuesday.

Tuesday's decline represented the largest drop the company has experienced in over a year. However, LVMH's stock price remains 23 percent higher than it was at the beginning of the year.

The significant reduction in Arnault's fortune narrowed the gap between him and the world's second-wealthiest person, Elon Musk, to $11.4 billion. Elon Musk, who previously overtook Arnault to become the world's richest person, lost his crown after an eventful takeover of Twitter.