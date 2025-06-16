AviLease strengthens global fleet with $3.5 billion Airbus order

At the 2025 Paris Air Show, AviLease, a global aircraft leasing firm based in Saudi Arabia, made a major move to expand its fleet with an order for 10 Airbus A350 freighters and 30 A320neo Family aircraft.

The deal, valued at approximately $3.5 billion, marks a significant step for the leasing company, with the possibility of expanding to 22 A350 freighters and 55 A320neo aircraft in the future.

Strategic partnership with Airbus

AviLease’s commitment to acquiring state-of-the-art aircraft highlights its strategy of offering modern, fuel-efficient solutions to airlines worldwide. The partnership with Airbus is expected to further enhance AviLease’s position as a leading, full-service, investment-grade lessor.

“We are proud to establish an Airbus order book,” said Edward O’Byrne, CEO of AviLease. “The addition of these aircraft strengthens our ability to provide fuel-efficient fleet solutions to our airline partners in Saudi Arabia and globally.”

Airbus, for its part, expressed satisfaction in securing the order, with Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Executive Vice President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, noting the strong appeal of the A350 freighter and the A320neo Family, which continues to dominate the global market for single-aisle aircraft.

The A350 freighter: A game changer in air cargo

The A350F freighter, a key element in AviLease’s order, promises to set new benchmarks in air cargo operations. Offering a 20% reduction in fuel burn, improved loading capacity, and extended range, the A350F is designed with advanced materials to reduce weight and meet future environmental standards.

The aircraft is also the only freighter capable of fully meeting the ICAO’s enhanced CO₂ emissions standards, set to come into effect in 2027.

A320neo: Fuel efficiency meets high demand

The A320neo, already the world’s best-selling single-aisle aircraft, incorporates next-generation engines, Sharklets, and advanced cabin efficiencies, together delivering up to 20% fuel savings. This makes the A320neo a popular choice for lessors like AviLease looking to provide efficient, cost-effective solutions to airlines globally.

Riyadh Air’s bold step with Airbus A350-1000

In a related development, Riyadh Air, a Saudi carrier backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), also made headlines at the Paris Air Show with a massive order for 25 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft. This order, which could extend to 50 aircraft, underscores the airline’s ambition to become a key global player under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The A350-1000, known for its efficiency and long-range capabilities, will be a cornerstone of Riyadh Air’s strategy to offer premium international services and further solidify Saudi Arabia’s position as a global aviation hub.

Global market impact and future orders

The success of both AviLease and Riyadh Air’s agreements highlights the growing confidence in Airbus's latest-generation aircraft. The Airbus A350 Family has now garnered over 1,390 orders worldwide, cementing its position as a key player in the long-haul and air cargo markets.

Beyond the major orders from Saudi Arabia, Airbus is reportedly nearing additional agreements, including a potential deal with LOT Polish Airlines for 40 A220s and a possible order from AirAsia. These moves further demonstrate the robust demand for modern, fuel-efficient aircraft in the face of rising global air travel.