Apollo Management’s share hit all-time high after company records $1 billion profit

New York-based financial giant Apollo Global Management has reported a remarkable surge in net income, reaching $1 billion, representing an impressive 75 percent increase in adjusted net income for the April-June quarter, translating to $1.7 per share.

Responding to this outstanding financial performance, Apollo's stock experienced a substantial boost of 6.3 percent, hitting $86.47 per share, marking the most significant surge in over four months.

In a statement, CEO Marc Rowan emphasized, "As the industry and investors increasingly recognize the vast potential within private credit, the tangible outcomes of our efforts are becoming more evident."

Notably, the Athene insurance subsidiary, a key player for Apollo, reported a remarkable 76 percent surge in spread-related profits, reaching a total of $799 million. This surge was driven by robust inflows and the upward trajectory of interest rates. Simultaneously, the net investment spread also experienced a substantial increase of 66 percent, amounting to $1 billion, as higher interest rates mitigated the rise in fund costs.

These results underscore Apollo's unwavering focus on credit and insurance, with Athene contributing over 80 percent of the adjusted net income during the June quarter.

Apollo's executives praised the company's expansion in originating private credit investments, which are subsequently syndicated to insurance firms and other external clients. As they put it, "The potential market for private investment-grade securities could extend beyond the insurance sector, matching its size within it."