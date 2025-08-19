Amid US tariff pressure, Apple leads India's massive smartphone export surge

Despite tariff disruptions, India's smartphone exports grew leaps and bounds. In the first four months of the financial year 2026 (April to July), smartphone exports hit the $10 billion mark, a giant 52 per cent hike from $6.4 billion during the same months last financial year. Amid pressure from the Donald Trump administration to manufacture its products in America, Apple led from the front as its iPhone exports rose 63 per cent to $7.5 billion in April-July this year.

After the Covid fiasco in China and geopolitical rivalries, Apple had decided to diversify its manufacturing by focusing on countries like India and Vietnam. However, ever since Donald Trump became the President of the United States, the California-based company has been facing pressure to manufacture in America.

Apple's share in smartphone exports rises to 75 per cent

Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics, the firms that manufacture iPhones in India, contributed over $7.5 billion to India's total smartphone exports, a whopping 75 percent market share.

Samsung's export declines

Samsung's exports, however, dropped in the April-July quarter compared to the corresponding period last year. Its exports fell from $1.54 billion to $1.24 billion.

According to Business Standard, experts highlight cost disadvantages in manufacturing in India, compared with China and Vietnam.

Apple manufactures the majority of its products in China, a manufacturing powerhouse. Samsung, Apple's biggest rival, relies on Vietnam, an emerging Southeast Asian manufacturing hub.

India's overshipments grew

Overall, India's electronics shipments grew 43.7 per cent in the first four months -- from $11.24 billion to $16.15 billion. Smartphones accounted for 41 per cent of electronics exports.

Last month, Donald Trump imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India for buying oil and weapons from Russia.