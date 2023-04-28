Air India's expansion takes flight: Airline set to hire over 1,000 pilots

Air India, the Indian flag carrier owned by the Tata Group, has announced plans to hire over 1,000 pilots, including captains, first officers, and trainers as part of its expansion plans.

The airline currently employs over 1,800 pilots, but with orders placed for 470 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus, including wide-body planes, it requires a significant increase in staffing.

In addition, Air India plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew members in a phased manner over the next few months.

The flag carrier has sought 210 A320/321 and 40 A350s from Airbus. It has placed orders for 190 737-Max, 20 787s, and 10 777 aircraft with Boeing.

According to the news agency PTI, Air India will need 1,200 pilots for Airbus A350 planes, 260 pilots for Boeing 777s and 400 pilots for Boeing 787s.

Air India's order of 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, with the option to buy 370 more planes, is considered to be the largest aircraft order by any airline. The airline intends to fund the order through a combination of internal cash flow, shareholder equity, and aircraft sale and leaseback.

Air India is on a five-year transformation journey after it was taken over by the Tata group in 2022. Under the transformation plan, the airline seeks to expand routes, flights and increase market share in both domestic and international segments.

As part of consolidating its airline business, the Tata Group is also in the process of merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as Vistara with Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines.

Row over revised pay package

However, the airline's pilot unions have raised concerns over the new compensation structure and service conditions announced by the carrier on April 17.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) have rejected the new contracts on the grounds that the airline allegedly violated labor practices by not consulting with them before finalizing the changes.

The two unions have also urged their members not to sign/accept the revised contract and salary structure.

But Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Friday said that a majority of pilots have accepted the new compensation package.