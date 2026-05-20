AI in commodity trading: How Kwala intel helps investors analyse market trends

Ever wondered whether artificial intelligence (AI) can transform how investors understand commodities, identify opportunities and build multi-asset portfolios? For decades, Indian investors have embraced equities, with financial data and investment research becoming increasingly accessible through technology. However, commodity markets remain relatively underexplored by many investors because their fundamentals are spread across multiple domestic and international sources.

Market experts believe AI could change this landscape by bringing together production, consumption, inventories, trade flows, seasonality and market data to generate actionable insights. As investors increasingly explore multi-asset portfolios, AI-powered research tools could help them understand commodities, identify relative-value opportunities and make better-informed investment decisions without depending entirely on equities.

Kwala Intel, an AI-powered market intelligence platform, provides insights into commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil and copper, alongside NSE- and BSE-listed companies linked to commodity prices. The platform analyses live commodity prices and the factors driving them, including supply-demand dynamics, policy changes, geopolitical developments and fluctuating input costs. It also connects commodity price movements with their potential impact on listed companies. For instance, changes in crude oil prices can affect airlines and paint manufacturers differently from downstream oil companies. By examining the potential implications for input costs, profit margins and business fundamentals, Kwala Intel aims to help investors understand these relationships and access market insights in real time and in their preferred language.

The AI-powered shift gaining market attention: From fear of numbers to investment confidence

Investing has traditionally involved extensive number-crunching and rapid analysis. Balance sheets, earnings, return on equity (ROE), price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, price-to-book values and numerous financial indicators can make investment research appear complicated. For individuals managing businesses, pursuing professional careers or trading part-time, analysing these numbers continuously can be difficult. Market analysts often emphasise the importance of making financial information more accessible so that investors can understand the factors influencing their decisions.

Over the past two decades, India's equity markets have undergone a significant transformation. Technology, online research platforms, financial websites and digital brokerage services have made corporate information easier to access. Investors can now compare companies, study historical performance and examine financial ratios with greater convenience. This progress is also reflected in market participation. According to SEBI's Investor Survey 2025, approximately 3.21 crore Indian households, representing 9.5 per cent of total households, were invested in securities-market products. Urban participation stood at 15 per cent, compared with 6 per cent in rural areas.

How AI can be a game-changer in commodity markets

Unlike company financial statements, commodity market information is rarely consolidated into one convenient source. AI can help address three major challenges:

Data collection: Gathering information from multiple domestic and international sources.

Gathering information from multiple domestic and international sources. Data organisation: Structuring diverse datasets into comparable and usable formats.

Structuring diverse datasets into comparable and usable formats. Data interpretation: Connecting market developments with potential investment implications.

Consider crude oil. Its prices are influenced by global production, decisions made by major producers, inventory levels, refinery activity, geopolitical developments, currency movements and consumption trends. An Indian investor seeking to understand crude oil must often analyse information published by multiple countries, institutions and market participants. Although the analytical process may appear straightforward in theory, gathering current information and connecting the relevant factors manually can be time-consuming, particularly in fast-moving markets.

From agricultural data to commodity balance sheets

Agricultural commodities, commonly referred to as agri commodities, offer another example of how AI could simplify market research. Commodities such as turmeric, chilli, cumin and guar (cluster bean) are influenced by several interconnected factors. These include sowing acreage across states, rainfall, production estimates, wholesale market arrivals, carry-forward stocks, domestic consumption and export demand.

Analysing these factors manually can involve reviewing numerous reports, market updates and datasets. Kwala Intel aims to simplify this process by interpreting large volumes of commodity information and connecting futures price movements with spot prices, market arrivals, exports, sowing trends and weather conditions.

It can also help users examine available market quotes alongside acreage, weather and demand indicators to understand the broader market context. By combining multiple datasets and comparing seasonal patterns, AI-powered tools can support the preparation of commodity balance sheets. These balance sheets help investors assess expected supply, demand and ending stocks, providing a structured framework for understanding potential price movements. However, the reliability of any such analysis depends on the quality, timeliness and completeness of the underlying data.

Turning Information Into Investment Alpha

Once market information is organised, AI can help investors investigate opportunities that go beyond simply predicting whether prices will rise or fall.

Potential areas of analysis include:

Spot-futures price differences: Examining the relationship between physical commodity prices and futures contracts.

Examining the relationship between physical commodity prices and futures contracts. Futures spreads: Comparing prices across contracts with different expiry dates.

Comparing prices across contracts with different expiry dates. Seasonal price patterns: Studying recurring price behaviour across months and agricultural cycles.

Studying recurring price behaviour across months and agricultural cycles. Inventory changes: Assessing how stock levels may influence supply-demand expectations.

Assessing how stock levels may influence supply-demand expectations. Technical indicators: Identifying price trends, momentum and potential changes in market direction.

Identifying price trends, momentum and potential changes in market direction. Relative valuation: Comparing the performance and pricing relationships of different commodities.

AI can screen these relationships, compare current conditions with historical patterns and flag unusual developments that may warrant further investigation.

For example, a difference between spot and futures prices might appear attractive at first glance. However, investors must consider storage expenses, financing costs, transaction charges, liquidity constraints and execution risks before determining whether a genuine arbitrage opportunity exists.

AI can improve the research process and help investors evaluate potential opportunities more systematically. It cannot guarantee profitable trades or eliminate market risk.

Making commodity intelligence actionable

Technology has made equity-market information increasingly accessible to Indian investors. AI could take this transformation further by extending similar capabilities to commodities and other asset classes. The underlying information already exists across production reports, consumption data, inventories, export statistics, seasonal patterns, economic indicators and global market developments. The challenge is bringing these sources together and presenting the findings in a format investors can understand and use.

Kwala Intel seeks to address this challenge by consolidating commodity research and translating complex market developments into accessible insights. The platform also aims to make market research more convenient by allowing users to ask questions in their preferred language. This could be particularly useful for investors who want to understand commodity fundamentals but may find technical reports, financial terminology or international data sources difficult to navigate.

AI-powered research in English, Hindi and regional languages

As multi-asset investing gains attention, access to understandable research is becoming increasingly important. Kwala Intel offers AI-led explanations and market intelligence in English, Hindi and more than a dozen regional languages, helping users explore commodity markets, stock research and technical indicators. For retail investors, this approach could reduce the time spent navigating multiple information sources. Institutional investors and experienced traders may also find value in using AI to organise research, screen market relationships and identify developments that require closer analysis.

Nevertheless, AI-generated insights should be treated as research inputs rather than automatic investment instructions. Investors should verify important data, assess their risk tolerance and consider independent financial advice where appropriate.

Kwala intel pro subscription: Pricing and access

Kwala Intel Pro is priced at Rs 199 per month or Rs 1,999 per year, inclusive of GST. According to the stated subscription pricing, the annual plan costs less than Rs 5.50 per day, compared with Rs 2,388 for 12 months on the monthly plan. The platform offers access to research features designed for investors and traders seeking to incorporate AI-powered market intelligence into their research process.