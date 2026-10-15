/Decoding market jargon: Kwala Intel’s real-time AI-powered insights transform stock analysis

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making a huge impact and is increasingly reshaping financial markets, helping investors analyse vast volumes of data, identify trends and interpret price movements. AI-powered market intelligence platform Kwala Intel is seeking to make stock research more accessible to Indian investors and traders by making market information, technical indicators and research insights available in a single interface.

Kwala Intel is an AI-driven research companion for investors and traders and comes at a subscription of Rs 1,999 a year.

Algorithms are reshaping the market

AI and algorithmic systems now handle much of the work in modern markets, including scanning vast volumes of data, identifying patterns, managing risk and executing trades. Big players like institutional participants rely on them heavily to respond to price moves.

This shift is very evident in the futures and options (F&O) segment. Prices, premiums, open interest and volatility can change within seconds, and hence the ability to interpret information quickly matters a lot, often as much as market knowledge.

Kwala Intel aims to help users turn that flood of data into clearer, more usable insights in real time.

Why research matters: What SEBI’s data shows

Studies by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on individual participation in equity derivatives underline the need for informed decision-making.

According to one study, active individual traders fell about 20 per cent, from 98.1 lakh in FY25 to 78.6 lakh in FY26 with new entrants dropping by roughly 40 per cent. Aggregate net losses of individual traders also declined, to about Rs 91,685 crore in FY26 from Rs 1.12 lakh crore a year earlier.

Another SEBI study found that 87.7 per cent of individual traders lost money in FY26 as the average loss per trader rose to about Rs 1.17 lakh. Options trading accounted for about 92 per cent of individual traders’ aggregate losses in the equity derivatives segment.

All these figures point to a clear need for structured research rather than tips, rumours or guesswork.

A fast-moving trading day

Consider a trader tracking a stock that jumps after a corporate announcement. Within minutes, the price breaks a key level, volumes rise and chatter builds. The trader needs quick answers to several questions:

Where is the immediate support?

What is a logical resistance level?

What are possible entry and exit points?

What is driving the move?

In such a situation, scrolling through multiple apps and social media feeds or waiting for a detailed research report simply doesn’t appear to be practical. Kwala Intel Pro is designed for moments like this.

What Kwala Intel Pro offers

The platform provides entry, exit, support and resistance levels for any stock in 15 seconds, along with targets and stop-loss recommendations. It also tries to explain the factors behind a price move.

Output is available in English, Hindi and several other Indian languages, making things easy for users who are not comfortable with English-heavy financial terminology. With Kwala Intel Pro, users do not need to switch between screens for charts, company information and technical indicators. They can simply ask questions and get answers in a conversational format.

The Pro subscription includes six main features, none of them metered:

Data Feed: Publicly available information on companies and sectors, structured and cited to its public source, with unlimited companies and sectors.

Sector Intelligence: Listed companies grouped by sector, showing where public attention is shifting. All sectors are unlocked.

AI Research Chat: Plain-language answers to questions about public data on the platform, with sources attached and no daily limit.

Market Telemetry: Publicly reported prices, historical price markers and automated readings of standard indicators, with no per-company cap.

Watchlists: A filtered feed limited to the companies and sectors a user follows, aimed at reducing market noise. Watchlists and entries are unlimited.

Multilingual access: Research output and chat answers can be switched between English and supported Indian languages at any time.

Pricing and Access

Kwala Intel Pro costs Rs 199 a month or Rs 1,999 a year, inclusive of GST. The annual plan is cheaper than the Rs 2,388 that twelve monthly payments would add up to, and works out to less than Rs 5.5 a day.

The company says the platform is meant to serve intraday traders, investors reviewing portfolios and beginners trying to decode technical indicators, by bringing research, market data and AI-led explanations together in one place.

The road ahead